Police Ladies crowned 2025 Champion of Champions after beating Faith Ladies 2-0

By GFA Communications
Police Ladies have reaffirmed their dominance in Ghanaian women’s football after defeating Faith Ladies 2-0 to clinch the 2025 Champion of Champions title at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The highly anticipated encounter brought together the best of women’s football — the 2024/25 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League champions, Police Ladies, and the Women’s FA Cup holders, Faith Ladies.

Both sides started brightly, but Police Ladies looked the sharper team, controlling possession and creating more chances. However, Faith Ladies’ defence, marshalled by the experienced goalkeeper Annabel Bansah, stood firm during the opening exchanges.

The breakthrough came in the 33rd minute when defender Philicity Asuako rose highest to head home from a corner, giving Police Ladies a deserved 1-0 lead.

Faith Ladies found it difficult to respond after the break, as Police Ladies maintained their composure and dictated the tempo of the game. Their dominance paid off again in the 72nd minute when Deborah Afriyie doubled the lead, effectively sealing victory for the league champions.

Despite a late booking for Henrietta Kwayisibea Addo, Police Ladies remained disciplined at the back, seeing out the game with confidence to keep a clean sheet.

At the final whistle, jubilation erupted as Police Ladies celebrated yet another milestone — adding the Champion of Champions trophy to their Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League triumph, underscoring their status as the top women’s football club in Ghana.

