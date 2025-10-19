CAF Confederation Cup: 10-man Asante Kotoko stunned by Wydad Athletic Club in first-leg in Accra

Asante Kotoko suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the second round of their CAF Confederation Cup playoff tie at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Defeat in the first leg.







A decisive second-half strike from Joseph Bakasu handed the visitors a vital advantage ahead of the return leg in Morocco.

The Porcupine Warriors began brightly, controlling possession and dictating play with a composed build-up approach.

Kotoko created the game’s first big opportunity when Albert Amoah failed to connect with a Samba Oniel flick inside the area. Wydad responded almost immediately, but Oniel was quick to clear the danger.

The home side came close again in the 31st minute as Amidu Acquah’s low strike missed the post by inches.

Wydad, however, looked dangerous on the counter, forcing goalkeeper Mohammed Camara into a fine save to deny Lorch.

The Guinean goalkeeper was again called into action moments later, tipping away a close-range effort from Aziz Ki to keep the score level at halftime.

The breakthrough came just a minute after the restart. Lorch whipped in a teasing cross, which Bakasu met perfectly to silence the home crowd and hand Wydad the lead.

Kotoko’s chances of clinching a win were jeopardised when goalkeeper Camara was shown a red card for pushing the referee, reducing the hosts to ten men.

Zito responded with a tactical reshuffle, introducing Aziz Dari and Emmanuel Antwi for Peter Amidu Acquah and Walid Neymar. Antwi nearly equalised with a free kick in the 65th minute, but his attempt sailed narrowly over the bar.

Despite being a man down, Kotoko pushed for an equaliser, though Wydad maintained their composure and pressed for a second goal. Substitute Donzo Morifing thought he had restored parity late on, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Kotoko survived another scare in the 85th minute when Lord Amoah cleared a goal-bound header off the line to deny the visitors a second goal.

Wydad held firm in the closing stages to secure a slim but valuable 1-0 win, setting up an intriguing return leg in Casablanca next week, with a spot in the group stage still very much at stake.