2026 World Cup: Databank CEO Kojo Addae-Mensah calls for Herve Renard’s inclusion in Black Stars technical team

The Chief Executive Officer of Databank Ghana, Kojo Addae-Mensah, has proposed that Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard be added to Ghana’s Black Stars technical setup ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Renard, who guided Saudi Arabia to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup, is widely respected for his tactical acumen and success on the African continent, having won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with both Zambia and Ivory Coast.

Speaking in an interview with Luv FM, Addae-Mensah said Renard’s experience at the highest level would greatly benefit Otto Addo and his backroom staff.

“Left to me alone, if we can figure out a way of bringing in Harvey Renard to stand side by side with Otto Addo to join the squad as somebody who has won the AFCON and been to the Mundial, I would love that,” he said.

However, the Databank boss admitted that integrating the Frenchman into the existing structure would not be straightforward.

“We may just have to leave things as they are, because what will be his role? You can't call him a technical advisor, because you have a technical advisor, you can’t call him a set-piece, or striker's coach, or personal assistant to Otto. It's a difficult one, but, maybe we just have to go with what we have,” he stated.

He further stressed that it would be unrealistic to overhaul the current technical team, given their recent success.

“They have qualified us. They have played eight games, won seven and drawn one, not lost. That's the record. If you add the Qatar World Cup qualification, two games there again, no loss. Yes, the World Cup proper wasn't great. They must have learned something from there,” he said.

Renard remains a popular figure among Ghanaian football fans and has often been linked with the Black Stars job whenever it becomes vacant. He previously served as physical trainer and assistant coach under Claude Le Roy between 2007 and 2008.