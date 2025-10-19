PL: Buendia stunner fires Villa to win at Spurs

Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia scored brilliant goals to earn a deserved 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Rodrigo Bentancur opened the scoring for Tottenham after just five minutes when tapping home after Joao Palhinha headed across goal to get Thomas Frank's side off to a great start.

Spurs then looked to be largely in charge and were the more likely side to score a second, when out of nowhere Rogers equalized with a marvelous dipping effort that gave Gugliemo Vicario no chance.

Tottenham were again the better side for the first 30 minutes of the second half but then Villa pounced again after Matty Cash's brilliant ball over the top was touched by Lucas Digne who laid off for Emiliano Buendia to slot it perfectly into the bottom left corner.

The result sees Villa climb into 10th in the league and continue their revival, they have now gone five matches without defeat in the Premier League. Spurs fall to sixth, slipping behind Chelsea on goal difference after they lost their second Premier League match of the season, both of which have come at home.