ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

France fall short as Colombia snatch U-20 World Cup bronze

By RFI
World Cup France fall short as Colombia snatch U-20 World Cup bronze
SUN, 19 OCT 2025

Bernard Diomède's young French side battled bravely but couldn't find a way past Colombia, settling for fourth place at the Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

France's U-20 side fell narrowly short of a medal at the World Cup in Indonesia, losing 1-0 to Colombia in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Bernard Diomède's Bleuets, already heartbroken after their semi-final defeat to Morocco on penalties (1-1, 5-4), were undone by an early Colombian strike and finished the tournament in fourth place.

It was a nightmare start for the young French team. Barely two minutes had passed when Oscar Perea pounced on a costly error from Nantes midfielder Moustapha Dabo to slot past Justin Bengui.

The early goal stunned the French, who struggled to find their rhythm in a flat first half that produced few real chances.

Morocco face serial victors Argentina in U-20 World Cup showdown

Their best opportunity came midway through the half, when Dabo's shot inside the box was accidentally blocked by his own teammate, Fodé Sylla.

The unlucky Sylla had to leave the pitch shortly after following a concussion check, with Mayssam Benama coming on in his place.

Dabo later tested the Colombian keeper from a free kick, while captain Elyaz Zidane appealed in vain for a penalty after a tangle with Mosquera.

The second half saw a livelier French side push harder for an equaliser. Dabo again went close, heading straight at the keeper from a great position with eight minutes to go.

Moments later, the Bleuets thought they had a penalty for a foul on Lucas Michal, only for the referee to reverse his decision after a VAR review.

France kept pressing right to the end. Deep into stoppage time, Noham Kamara saw his shot deflect off a Colombian arm without reward from the referee, and Ilane Touré rattled the crossbar with a thunderous strike that Bonnet in the Colombian goal just managed to tip.

Despite their spirited finish and Diomède's depleted squad – around forty players were unavailable as clubs refused to release them – France can take pride in a campaign that showcased plenty of promise and resilience.

The bronze slipped away, but the future of Les Bleuets still looks bright.

(With AFP)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

16 hours ago

troops have at times reported unpaid wages and poor conditions. By Joris Bolomey (AFP) Nigeria denies officers arrested over coup plot

17 hours ago

Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo High Court risks ‘constitutional chaos’ if it hears Torkornoo’s case — Edudzi Ta...

18 hours ago

Techiman South MP, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah ‘Vote massively for Bawumia to win us 2028 election’ — Adjei Mensah Korsah to NP...

18 hours ago

Broadcast journalist Paul Adom-Otchere 2024 polls: Alan’s exit affected NPP but not to his advantage — Adom-Otchere

22 hours ago

Oscar Kesse, also known as Kwame Mensah Tension mounts in Denkyira ahead of disputed Paramount Chief installation 

22 hours ago

EOCO rescues 26 trafficking victims in major operation targeting fake QNET recruiters EOCO rescues 26 trafficking victims in major operation targeting fake QNET recru...

22 hours ago

590,000 first-year SHS students begin 2025/2026 academic year today 590,000 first-year SHS students begin 2025/2026 academic year today

22 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’ll bring world-class development if voted as President’ ...

22 hours ago

NPP has no business to be worried about Alan’s United Party — Ahiagbah NPP has no business to be worried about Alan’s United Party — Ahiagbah

22 hours ago

NPP-NDC duopoly won’t last forever; Alan’s UP will do better in 2032 — Martin Kpebu NPP-NDC duopoly won’t last forever; Alan’s UP will do better in 2032 — Martin Kp...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line