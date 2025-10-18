ModernGhana logo
Chelsea in discussions to appoint former Liverpool scouting director Dave Fallows

By The Athletic
SAT, 18 OCT 2025

Former Liverpool director of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows is likely to join Chelsea in a senior sporting leadership role.

The 45-year-old is in discussions with the club and would be expected to work in partnership with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and co-directors of recruitment and talent Joe Shields and Sam Jewell.

His responsibilities would be expected to include scouting, player pathways and football development.

Fallows left Liverpool in October 2024 after spending 12 years at the club. He delayed his departure in order to help with the transition of the new football leadership team.

“I have been very privileged to work for this incredible football club,” Fallows said at the time. “The fantastic people here starting with the supporters make it so special – to have had the opportunity to work with so many talented players and colleagues past and present who are now friends is something I am very grateful for.”

Fallows and Liverpool enjoyed extensive success during his time at the club, winning both the Premier League and the Champions League as well as the League Cup (twice), the FA Cup, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

The Englishman helped install Liverpool’s data-led approach to player recruitment, which was introduced following Brendan Rodgers’ appointment as manager in 2012, and oversaw the signings of crucial modern Liverpool figures such as Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Alisson.

Prior to joining Liverpool, Fallows held roles at Manchester City, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers.

