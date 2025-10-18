PL: Arsenal reclaim top spot as set-pieces prove key again

Leandro Trossard's second-half goal was enough for Arsenal to overcome a stubborn Fulham and move three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta came into the match without captain Martin Odegaard and named Eberechi Eze in his place as the manager looked to make the most of the attacking talent at his disposal.

However, it was the home side who started brightest and Fulham went close through Harry Wilson and Josh King, who had an effort tipped over the bar by David Raya.

Arsenal grew into the game and Riccardo Calafiori had an excellently worked goal ruled out for offside.

The Gunners started the second half with more intensity and pinned Fulham back for large parts.

That pressure told in the 58th minute when centre-back Gabriel flicked on a Bukayo Saka corner and Trossard was well positioned to fire home from close range at the back post.

Saka thought he had won a penalty to give Arsenal the chance to double their lead, but the decision was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR).

The victory means Arsenal move three points clear of second-placed Manchester City - who were top for a couple of hours on Saturday after beating Everton - with Liverpool four behind in third. Arne Slot's side host Manchester United on Sunday (16:30 BST).