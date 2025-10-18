ModernGhana logo
Bundesliga: Kane scores 400th club goal as Bayern beat Dortmund

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Harry Kane has 12 Bundesliga goals from seven matches this season
SAT, 18 OCT 2025
England captain Harry Kane scored his 400th club goal as his first-half header helped Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Kane was first to Joshua Kimmich's 22nd-minute corner in Der Klassiker in Munich, nodding Bayern in front with his 21st goal from his 12th match for club and country this season.

Bayern added a second in unusual fashion in the second half when Jobe Bellingham's clearance from inside his own six-yard box bounced in off a sliding Michael Olise.

Dortmund cut the deficit through Julian Brandt, who turned in Julian Ryerson's cross in the 84th minute, but Bundesliga leaders Bayern held on to maintain their 100% winning start to the season.

Kane's 400th goal in club football came 14 years and nine months after his first, which he struck in a 4-0 win for Leyton Orient while on loan from Tottenham, against Sheffield Wednesday in League One in January 2011.

The 32-year-old is averaging a goal almost every 52 minutes this season, and has 104 goals in 107 appearances since he joined Bayern from Tottenham in 2023.

He has also scored 280 goals for Spurs, five goals for Leyton Orient, nine goals for Millwall and two goals for Leicester.

Kane, who has also scored a record 76 goals for England, was once again the star on Saturday. Spending large periods of the game in a deeper role he launched numerous Bayern attacks from inside his own half.

His landmark goal came from his first shot on target in his 607th career match and was his 12th Bundesliga strike of this season.

He has scored in every match he has featured in this campaign bar one, Bayern's 3-2 win over Augsburg is August, a game in which he provided two assists.

