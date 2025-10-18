Inside Postecoglou's 39 days to forget at Forest

Ange Postecoglou had only just moved into his new flat.

The Australian barely had time to unpack in the new apartment before being sacked as Nottingham Forest manager.

Only 39 days after being appointed, the 60-year-old became the shortest serving permanent Premier League manager.

He did not even have time to take his post-match news conference, Forest acting only 17 minutes after the final whistle of the 3-0 Premier League defeat by Chelsea.

Postecoglou, having replaced Nuno Espirito Santo on 9 September, was supposed to take the club to the next level and to their first major trophy since 1990.

Instead, the club are left muddled, lacking a clear identify and direction, and looking for a third manager of the season two months into a campaign which had promised so much.

Saturday's defeat was the final straw for owner Evangelos Marinakis, who left his seat in the Peter Taylor Stand after about an hour, foreshadowing what was to come.

It was an eighth game without a win for Postecoglou and he leaves as Forest's shortest serving permanent manager - less than Alex McLeish, who lasted 40 days.

Postecoglou gave the players space to digest Nuno's departure in his first week at the club, wanting to respect the bond his new squad had with their former manager.

Their closeness and fondness for Nuno is not something which should be used against Postecoglou.

The players did not turn, despite Postecoglou's speeches about his past wearing thin, and understood he needed time to set up his system - something he lacked with six games in his first 23 days limiting time on the training pitch - yet there were doubts.

The leap from Nuno's pragmatic counter-attack to Postecoglou's high-pressing, flowing game was too big as some struggled to get to grips with the change. It was too much too soon.

Morgan Gibbs-White said that when they clicked Forest would be "unstoppable", yet the system suited some better than others. Elliot Anderson thrived, while centre-backs Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo were nervous and sometimes exposed.

Results, naturally, eroded belief, but the unity in the squad which was the foundation of last season's seventh-place finish - as Forest reached Europe for the first time since 1995-96 - had also taken a hit.

Those close to Postecoglou describe him as honest, a good man and unapologetic about how he wants to play.

But his decision to switch to a more pragmatic five at the back for his last few games belied his principles early and doubts had crept into the squad.

Granted, that pragmatism helped Tottenham win the Europa League - especially in the semi-final second leg win at Bodo/Glimt in May as Spurs navigated a tricky tie well - but it was not what he was brought to the City Ground for.

Those at the top were surprised how quickly and viciously the fans turned on Postecoglou after Danish champions Midtjylland went 3-1 up in the first European game at the City Ground for 30 years.

A section of the City Ground snapped last month following a Valdemar Byskov goal, chanting "you're getting sacked in the morning" as Postecoglou stood on the sidelines, hands on his head.

Fans waited for the manager to head down the tunnel to jeer him, while some supporters had already questioned Marinakis, turning to his position in the Peter Taylor Stand to gesture their displeasure.

Prior to the 2-0 defeat at Newcastle, Postecoglou was confident at riding out the storm, ignoring the noise which had been building almost since his appointment.

He relished the challenge of proving the doubters wrong, privately and publicly stating the external commotion was not a concern.

But it became too loud and, even if there was large internal sympathy for Postecoglou, there was also a sense that wins should have arrived sooner.

No-one at the City Ground wanted him to fail. It looks bad on Marinakis as much as anyone, with the owner having to change managers twice in just over five weeks.

He was unable to repair his relationship with Nuno following the former manager's public airing of his feelings, although there was no coming back for Nuno, something he would have recognised.

There was also an acceptance of mitigating circumstances and fine lines, underlining the hope it would work.

Injuries to Murillo and Ola Aina robbed a defence which was so settled last season of some of its key foundations.

Chris Wood's lack of goals - the forward has not scored since the opening day of the season - has been a factor after 20 last season, while draws against Burnley and Real Betis could have produced victories.

Postecoglou was unable to name an unchanged line-up in any of his games. He named five changes against Chelsea, with little impact, despite the heartwarming return of Taiwo Awoniyi.

Problems before Postecoglou

Forest's problems do not stem from Postecoglou and it would be unfair to point all the fingers at him.

Issues surfaced in the summer, with Edu, Forest's global head of sport after his official appointment in June, clashing with Nuno.

The pair disagreed, especially over Nuno's desire to sign winger Adama Traore - someone he worked with successfully at Wolves - from Fulham.

The appointment of Edu can be viewed as the start of the problems, purely from the viewpoint of what happened with Nuno and how the season has unravelled since.

Edu wanted younger signings with greater resale value, not unrealistic in modern football, but Nuno was unhappy he did not get his man as 21-year-old Omari Hutchinson joined for a club record £37.5m from Ipswich.

Hutchinson was eventually left out of the Europa League squad, although Forest sources have suggested there was little other option when looking at squad balance and who to cut.

Nuno was not sold on left-back Cuiabano, who was close to joining Brighton, with the Seagulls due to send him on loan to the Championship, before Edu pursued a deal then sent him back to Botafogo on loan.

Edu has also been much more visible around the training ground since Nuno's departure in early September - not unusual for a sporting director, but it is a contrast from his previous routine, having opted to remove himself from a potential combustible situation when Nuno was in charge.

He was aided by head of football operations Ross Wilson, who was asked to stay to oversee the final weeks of the transfer window and leave when the time was right, having agreed to join Newcastle in a deal which was announced last week, and Edu has since naturally stepped up further to fill the gap.

But fingers will also be pointed at the former Arsenal midfielder now.

Forest spent about £180m in the summer and recouped more than £100m, the majority coming from the record £55m transfer of winger Anthony Elanga to Newcastle, having signed the Sweden international for £15m in 2023.

Other sales, like goalkeeper Matt Turner to Lyon and Andrew Omobamidele to Strasbourg, meant fringe players moved, although sources have suggested Danilo, who joined Botafogo, was reluctant to leave Forest, while Jota Silva's switch to Portugal collapsed at the last minute.

In the final hour of the summer European transfer window a deal for the forward to join Sporting Lisbon on loan for 4m euros was agreed, after weeks of negotiations, but the documents did not arrive with the Portuguese league's registration platform in time.

Silva instead moved to Besiktas - a club he was happy to join - as the Turkish window remained open until 12 September.

Of their summer signings, only loanees Douglas Luiz and Oleksandr Zinchenko started against Chelsea, while James McAtee, Dilane Bakwa, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Hutchinson - for whom Forest paid more than £100m - were not included, so is there an imbalance in the squad and did Forest not buy well enough?

Postecoglou did not walk into a fully functioning machine, but it had already become clear it was not the right fit.

Forest are now looking to make a swift appointment and it is one Marinakis has to get right this time.