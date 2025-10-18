ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: Dreams FC shock Nations FC to record first win as Medeama, Samartex share spoils

SAT, 18 OCT 2025

After a sluggish start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign, Dreams FC finally secured their first victory of the season with a 2-0 win over Nations FC at the Tuba Astro Turf on Matchday 6.

The “Still Believe” lads began brightly, taking the lead in the 7th minute through Ernest Appiah to end the first half 1-0.

After the break, Dreams maintained their momentum and doubled their advantage in the 54th minute when Seidu Suraj found the back of the net, sealing a comfortable win for the home side.

The result lifts Dreams FC to 13th on the league table with four points, while Nations FC sit just above them in 12th place with five points.

At the TNA Park, defending champions Medeama SC were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Samartex.

The visitors took the lead in the 39th minute through Dramani Awuah, and despite Medeama’s persistent pressure, the score remained unchanged until the final moments. With just a minute left on the clock, Kingsley Braye struck late to rescue a point for the home side.

The draw keeps Medeama SC at the top of the table with 13 points, while Samartex occupy fourth place with 10 points.

The remaining fixtures of Matchday 6 will continue on Sunday, October 19, and Monday, October 20.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

