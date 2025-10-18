Brandon Thomas-Asante scores as Coventry City beat Blackburn Rovers

Two goals in the space of three second-half minutes helped Coventry see off Blackburn Rovers and move back to the top of the Championship table.

Victor Torp and Brandon Thomas-Asante scored as the Sky Blues picked up their fourth successive victory and kept their fifth consecutive clean sheet in the process.

Frank Lampard's side remain the only team in the second tier still unbeaten after 10 matches and now boast a goal difference of +22.

Rovers, meanwhile, drop in to the relegation zone following Oxford United's victory over Derby County at lunchtime.

The hosts started on the front foot and Ephron Mason-Clark's right-footed effort tested Rovers keeper Balazs Toth early on before Thomas-Asante planted a header just wide following a free-kick from Torp.

After a quarter of an hour, a mistake from Coventry full-back Jay Dasilva allowed Andri Gudjohnsen in, but he dragged his effort just wide of Carl Rushworth's post.

Midway through the first half, Rovers fired another warning shot when the ball was played back to defender Sean McLoughlin on the edge of the box but he blasted his shot over the bar.

The visitors went close again just before the break when Axel Henriksson's close-range effort was well kept out by Brighton loanee Rushworth as the two sides went into half-time all square.

Twelve minutes into the second half, the Sky Blues hit the front when Mason-Clark's cross from the left was not fully dealt with by the Blackburn defence and from just outside the area Danish midfielder Torp volleyed home expertly past Toth.

Three minutes later Coventry doubled their advantage when Thomas-Asante picked out the corner of the net with a stunning long-range finish with the outside of his foot, leaving Toth with no chance.

The visitors were dealt insult to injury when Australia international Lewis Miller limped off with 10 minutes to go as they went down to a third defeat in four matches since their game against Ipswich Town was abandoned and controversially ordered to be replayed in full.

Coventry have now notched up 29 goals in their opening 10 league games - 14 of which have come in their past four outings - setting a new club record which had previously stood for 90 years.