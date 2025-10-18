PL: Erling Haaland stars as Manchester City beat Everton to go top

Erling Haaland netted twice to continue his sensational goalscoring streak and help move Manchester City top of the Premier League with victory over Everton.

Haaland scored a hat-trick for Norway during the recent international break and his second-half double against the Toffees at Etihad Stadium took his tally to a remarkable 23 goals in only 13 games for club and country this season.

The 25-year-old had been kept quiet in the first half but came alive with his first opportunity of the contest, powerfully heading in from Nico O'Reilly's cross.

Five minutes later he converted again, sweeping home from Savinho's cutback, which took a slight deflection off Everton defender James Tarkowski.

Up until that point, it was David Moyes' side who had been carving out the better opportunities, but the inability to take their chances proved costly.

The visitors were on a high following their last-gasp victory over Crystal Palace before the international break, and had Iliman Ndiaye causing all sorts of problems for the City backline.

The Senegal international, who scored here last season, intercepted Nathan Ake's poor pass but his low cross towards the back post could not be converted by Beto, while a weaving run and thunderous shot was brilliantly tipped over by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

At the other end, Everton's Jake O'Brien was fortunate not to score an own goal when he inadvertently directed a header against his own crossbar.

City had created half-chances in the first half, with Savinho scuffing straight at Jordan Pickford from close range and seeing another effort batted away by the England international, before Haaland stole the show once again.