PL: Mateta hat-trick grabs Palace draw with Bournemouth

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a hat-trick, including a stoppage-time penalty, as Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to draw with Bournemouth in a six-goal thriller at Selhurst Park.

In an incredible finish, Mateta completed his treble in the 97th minute after Marc Guehi had been wrestled to the ground by Bournemouth's Bafode Diakite as a left-wing corner was being taken.

There was still time for further drama but Mateta, who has now scored seven goals for the Eagles this season, blazed a potentially match-winning chance over the bar in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Teenage striker Eli Kroupi, 19, had earlier scored twice on his first Premier League start as Bournemouth were on course for a victory that would have taken them temporarily top of the table.

Mateta scored twice in a five-minute spell to make it 2-2, before Ryan Christie restored Bournemouth's lead in the 89th minute, but it was not enough for the victory.

It continued a great spell in Mateta's career as he made his France debut on 10 October against Azerbaijan and then scored his first international goal three days later in a 2-2 draw with Iceland.

Palace are now eighth in the Premier League, while Bournemouth are fourth.

The Cherries would have moved top with the three points, though they would have then been ousted if Arsenal, who began the day top, avoided defeat in their late game at Fulham.