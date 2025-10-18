PL: Late Welbeck strike sees Brighton past Newcastle

Danny Welbeck scored a late winner as Newcastle United's miserable record against Brighton at the Amex continued.

It looked like Brighton were going to have to settle for a share of the spoils after Nick Woltemade's superb finish cancelled out Welbeck's first-half opener.

But Welbeck won the game for Brighton in the closing stages, sweeping home from the edge of the box to leave Newcastle stunned.

The visitors had momentum to push for a winner after drawing level just eight minutes earlier.

Substitute Lewis Miley squared the ball to Woltemade inside the box and the German, anticipating the challenge from Jan Paul van Hecke, flicked the ball into the net with his heel to make it 1-1.

It was a superb piece of skill and the moment of inspiration Newcastle sorely needed.

The visitors did not muster a shot on target in the opening 70 minutes and had struggled to get back into the game after Welbeck put the hosts in front, lifting the ball over Nick Pope just before half-time.

Captain Bruno Guimaraes could only fire wide from inside the box in the opening stages while defender Sven Botman also failed to find the target with his back-post header when the game was still goalless.

Guimaraes finally tested Bart Verbruggen late on when his venomous effort was parried away, and Newcastle had a handball appeal waved away before Woltemade's moment of magic.

But there was still time for Welbeck to have the final say and give Brighton a precious win.