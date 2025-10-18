Marc Guehi will leave Palace next year - Oliver Glasner

Captain Marc Guehi has told Crystal Palace he will not sign a new contract and will leave next year, says manager Oliver Glasner.

Glasner said Palace want the 25-year-old England defender, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, to stay.

"They offered Marc a new contract, but he said, 'No, I want to make something different', and that's normal," Glasner said.

Palace could sell Guehi in the January transfer window or he could leave on a free transfer next summer.

Glasner said: "It's how we can deal with this situation. (What) is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."

Guehi, who has played 167 games for Palace since arriving from Chelsea in 2021, was on the verge of joining Liverpool this summer.

He passed a medical and was expected to complete a £35m move, but Palace pulled out of the deal on transfer deadline day after their bid to sign Brighton defender Igor Julio as a replacement fell through.

Guehi has played all 12 games for Palace in all competitions this season, helping them to sixth in the Premier League.

Reports suggest Palace would like to sell him in January and that Liverpool could face competition from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Guehi won his 26th England cap in this month's 3-0 friendly win over Wales and said there was "definitely an opportunity" of making the squad for the 2026 World Cup even if he stayed at Palace for the rest of the season.