Sat, 18 Oct 2025 Football News

Kamaldeen Sulemana opens up on difference between Premier League and Serie A

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has opened up on the contrasting challenges of playing in the English Premier League and Italy’s Serie A.

The 23-year-old completed a summer transfer move to Atalanta following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

After a challenging two-and-a-half-year spell in England, Sulemana is quickly finding his footing in Bergamo.

“I firmly believe in daily work and in the fact that one should never give up,” Sulemana told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Serie A is a top league, very tactical. It forces you to stay focused for the entire match. The Premier League, above all, shaped me physically. It’s a very intense league.”

Sulemana also hinted that he is targeting more minutes in the ongoing season.

“My goal is to get a lot of minutes, to give everything so Rennes can qualify for Europe. I’m convinced this season we can do good things."

A product of the Right to Dream Academy, Sulemana has already scored twice in six Serie A appearances.

Sulemana looks to maintain his momentum as Atalanta prepare to host Lazio at the Gewiss Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

