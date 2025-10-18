I am determined to help Atalanta, says Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is determined to help Atalanta make a mark this season following his eye-catching start at the Serie A club.

The 24-year-old arrived at Atalanta from Southampton during the summer transfer window and has quickly made his presence felt, registering two goals and one assist in six appearances.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play for this fantastic club, and I really like the city of Bergamo," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I enjoy working with this group. There’s a positive atmosphere every day. But now I’m no longer a surprise for my opponents, so I have to come up with new ones!" he added.

Sulemana aims to sustain his form as Atalanta prepare to welcome Lazio to the Gewiss Stadium.

The Serie A side currently sit sixth in the league standings with 10 points from six games and have already secured their first win in the Champions League this season.