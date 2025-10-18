ModernGhana logo
I didn’t expect to start well at Atalanta - Kamaldeen Sulemana

SAT, 18 OCT 2025

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has hailed his strong start at Atalanta, citing both his personal performance and the positive environment at the club.

The 24-year-old made the move to the Serie A side from Southampton during the summer transfer window and has quickly made an impact, netting two goals and providing an assist in six appearances.

“I didn’t expect to start this well. I wanted to show everyone my value, first and foremost, to Atalanta,” the Ghana international told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play for this fantastic club, and I really like the city of Bergamo. I enjoy working with this group. There’s a positive atmosphere every day. But now I’m no longer a surprise for my opponents, so I have to come up with new ones!"

Sulemana will aim to continue his impressive form as Atalanta prepare to host Lazio at the Gewiss Stadium.

