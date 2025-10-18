Winger Kamaldeen Sulemana hails Ivan Juric as “perfect coach” after Atalanta reunion

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has described Ivan Juric as his “perfect coach” following their reunion at Atalanta.

The pair first worked together at Southampton, where Juric briefly managed the Premier League side before leaving after just 107 days.

Sulemana, meanwhile, completed a summer transfer move to the Serie A club, reuniting with the coach who had immediately placed his trust in him.

Juric wasted no time bringing Sulemana to Bergamo, and the winger has made an immediate impact.

In six league appearances, he has already scored twice, matching his best tally from last season at Southampton.

“Juric is the perfect coach for me, both tactically and technically. He trusted me right away when I arrived at Southampton,” Sulemana told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He’s a mentor to me; he helps me find the right position on the pitch, whether I attack or defend. He’s a teacher, and I’m a student. I trust him and always want to improve," he added.

Atalanta currently sit sixth in Serie A with 10 points from six games and have recorded their first Champions League victory of the season.

Sulemana will be looking to maintain his impressive form when the club hosts Lazio at the Gewiss Stadium.