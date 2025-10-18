ModernGhana logo
Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan nominated for 2025 CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award

SAT, 18 OCT 2025

Ghana’s Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan Findib has earned a nomination for the Goalkeeper of the Year category ahead of the 2025 CAF Awards.

The 22-year-old earned her place among the ten finalists following a string of outstanding performances at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, where she played a pivotal role in Ghana’s bronze-medal finish.

Konlan’s heroics were on full display during the third-place playoff against South Africa, where her crucial penalty saves secured victory for the Black Queens.

The Al Hilal Women’s shot-stopper faces stiff competition for the top honour from some of Africa’s finest goalkeepers, including Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria/Brighton), Andile Dlamini (South Africa), Chloé N’gazi (Algeria/Marseille), Habiba Emad (Egypt), and Fedeline Ngoy (DR Congo). Others on the list are Sedilame Boseja (Botswana), Fatoumata Karentao (Mali), Khadija Er-Amichi (Morocco), and Adji Ndiaye (Senegal).

Konlan will be hoping to make the final shortlist when CAF announces the date for the awards gala in the coming days.

Meanwhile, she is expected to rejoin her Black Queens teammates next week as preparations begin for Ghana’s upcoming WAFCON qualifier against Egypt.

Head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, midfielder Stella Nyamekye, and captain Portia Boakye have also received nominations in their respective categories, highlighting Ghana’s impressive resurgence in women’s football.

  • Below are the nominees:

