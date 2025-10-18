My target is to be part of Black Stars' World Cup squad - Medeama SC midfielder Prince Owusu

Medeama Sporting Club midfielder Prince Owusu has expressed his determination to retain his place in the Black Stars squad as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Owusu, who earned a late call-up to Otto Addo’s side for the final round of qualifiers, featured briefly in Ghana’s emphatic 5–0 victory over the Central African Republic in Morocco.

Speaking to Medeama’s media team after his return from national duty, the young midfielder vowed not to rest on his laurels.

“After returning from the Black Stars camp, I won’t be complacent," he told the club's media.

"What I did that caught the attention of the Black Stars head coach [Otto Addo], who got him to invite me, I plan on working even harder to be better."

He added that his ultimate goal is to make Ghana’s final World Cup squad and help the nation achieve glory on the global stage.

"My target is to be part of the 2026 World Cup so we can win the trophy for Ghana," he added.

Ghana has already secured qualification for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Owusu will now shift his focus back to club duties, with Medeama set to face FC Samartex on Matchday 6 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.