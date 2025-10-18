ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My target is to be part of Black Stars' World Cup squad - Medeama SC midfielder Prince Owusu

Football News My target is to be part of Black Stars World Cup squad - Medeama SC midfielder Prince Owusu
SAT, 18 OCT 2025

Medeama Sporting Club midfielder Prince Owusu has expressed his determination to retain his place in the Black Stars squad as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Owusu, who earned a late call-up to Otto Addo’s side for the final round of qualifiers, featured briefly in Ghana’s emphatic 5–0 victory over the Central African Republic in Morocco.

Speaking to Medeama’s media team after his return from national duty, the young midfielder vowed not to rest on his laurels.

“After returning from the Black Stars camp, I won’t be complacent," he told the club's media.

"What I did that caught the attention of the Black Stars head coach [Otto Addo], who got him to invite me, I plan on working even harder to be better."

He added that his ultimate goal is to make Ghana’s final World Cup squad and help the nation achieve glory on the global stage.

"My target is to be part of the 2026 World Cup so we can win the trophy for Ghana," he added.

Ghana has already secured qualification for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Owusu will now shift his focus back to club duties, with Medeama set to face FC Samartex on Matchday 6 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

53 minutes ago

11 graduads in pose with Dignitaries Ghana Prison Service Ho Central graduates 11 inmates who have become pastors

2 hours ago

Odinga received a state funeral in Nairobi on Friday. By Kabir Dhanji (AFP) Chaos feared as body of revered Kenya politician Odinga heads home

2 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee, Paul Baffoe-Bonnieleft and former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo Stop Baffoe-Bonie’s appointment and vetting as new CJ — Justice Torkonoo files f...

18 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: I am a ‘talk-and-do’ person; vote me for jobs — Kennedy Agyapong NPP flagbearer race: I am a ‘talk-and-do’ person; vote me for jobs — Kennedy Agy...

18 hours ago

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong NPP flagbearer race: ‘But for peace, I would have responded to every insult’ — K...

19 hours ago

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor $840m yearly payment to IPPs could have made power cheaper through VRA — John Ji...

19 hours ago

Kofi Tonto, Political Aide to Dr. Bawumia Bawumia’s early concession didn’t cause NPP’s parliamentary losses — Kofi Tonto

19 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: ‘I won’t attack opponents; I need everyone to win 2028’ — B...

19 hours ago

Alan’s political weight is reflected in just 88,000 votes he got in 2024 — Kofi Tonto Alan’s political weight is reflected in just 88,000 votes he got in 2024 — Kofi ...

21 hours ago

Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund Support Fund for children of August 6 crash victims accrues over GHS8m, $20,000 ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line