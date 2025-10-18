Otto Addo has not abandoned me - Amazulu FC goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Amazulu FC goalkeeper Richard Ofori has heaped praise on Black Stars head coach Otto Addo following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the achievement as a testament to Addo’s leadership and commitment.

Ghana sealed their fifth World Cup appearance after topping Group I with 25 points, a feat that also saw Otto Addo make history as the first coach to guide the nation to the global showpiece twice.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Ofori expressed his admiration for the 49-year-old tactician while reaffirming his own readiness to return to national duty.

“Yeah, I’m still playing. So I’m working hard with my team to help my team in the league, and then the rest will take over," he said.

“He [Otto Addo] hasn’t abandoned any player. He’s a good man, and I know everything will be fine and everything will go well,” Ofori added.

Ofori, who last featured for Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has made four appearances for Amazulu this season, conceding six goals without a clean sheet.

Despite that, the former Maritzburg United shot-stopper remains optimistic about rediscovering his best form and earning a recall to the Black Stars setup.