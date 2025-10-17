2025 CAF Awards: Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren shortlisted for Women's Coach of the Year

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has been nominated for the Women’s Coach of the Year award at the 2025 CAF Awards, recognizing his impressive work with Ghana’s national women’s team.

The Swedish tactician guided the Black Queens to a bronze medal finish at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco — Ghana’s best showing at the continental showpiece in recent years.

Björkegren is one of 10 coaches shortlisted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of this year’s ceremony. The list also features Adelaide Koudougnon (Côte d’Ivoire), Siaka Gigi Traoré (ASEC Mimosas), Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe), Genoveva Anonman (15 De Agosto), Jorge Vilda (Morocco), Bankole Olowookere, Justin Madugu, Desiree Ellis, and Carol Kanyemba.

Appointed earlier this year as a replacement for Nora Häuptle, whose contract expired after the WAFCON campaign, Björkegren has since steadied the team and maintained Ghana’s competitive edge on the continent.

His immediate focus now shifts to steering the Black Queens through the final qualifying round of the 2026 WAFCON, where they face Egypt for a place at the tournament.