CANAL+ brings Ligue 1 McDonald’s football to SuperSport, starting with European Champions PSG

SuperSport is proud to announce that select French Ligue 1 McDonald’s football matches will now be available in English on Your World of Champions, through the league’s broadcast partnership with CANAL+, the new owner of SuperSport.

Viewers can start experiencing a first glimpse of French league on Friday, 17 October 2025, starting with the UEFA Champions League champions and FIFA Club World Cup finalists, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), taking on RC Strasbourg at 20:45 (CAT).

SuperSport viewers will this month also get to see some traditional big French clubs such as Monaco, Marseille and Lyon.

SuperSport will broadcast up to three Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches per weekend, bringing iconic French players such as Ballon d'Or Winner Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué to millions of African screens.

Rendani Ramovha, Director of Sport Content English and Portuguese-speaking Africa for MultiChoice (a CANAL+ company), said: “SuperSport is proud to add to its array of explosive football action and entertainment for our viewers across Africa, through the CANAL+ partnership with Ligue 1 McDonald’s."

"We know how much football is loved across the continent and broadcasting a prestigious league such as Ligue 1 only adds to the value that our subscribers receive. The calibre of football talent now available on SuperSport speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to add the French League to our premium sports catalogue.”

For full broadcast information, please check your TV Guide, follow @SuperSportFootball and @SuperSporttv on all your social media platforms or visit SuperSport.com

(Note: Not available on Showmax packages)

  • Matches on SuperSport in October (All times CAT):

Fri 17 Oct:

  • 20:45 - PSG vs Strasbourg on SuperSport Football / SuperSport GOtv Football

Sat 18 Oct:

  • 21:05 - Marseille vs Le Havre on SuperSport Variety 3 / SuperSport Africa 1/ GO Africa 1

Sun 19 Oct:

  • 20:45 – Nantes vs Lille on SuperSport Variety 3 / Action A.

Fri 24 Oct

  • 20:45 – Paris FC vs Nantes on SuperSport Variety 3 / Africa 2 / GO Africa 2

Sat 25 Oct

  • 17:00 – Brest vs PSG on Events SA (Ch 199) / SuperSport Africa 1 / GOtv Africa 1
  • 21:05 – Lens vs Marseille SuperSport Football / SuperSport Football Africa / SuperSport GOtv Football

Sun 26 Oct

  • 21:05 - Lyon vs Strasbourg on Variety 3 / Football A/ GO Football

Wed 29 Oct

  • 20:00 – Lorient vs PSG on SuperSport Variety 1 / Africa 1 / GOtv Africa 1
  • 22:05 – Nantes vs Monaco on SuperSport Variety 1 / Africa 1 / GOtv Africa 1

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

