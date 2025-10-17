FIFA Rankings: Black Stars move up to 73rd, remain 14th in Africa

The Black Stars of Ghana have moved up two places in the latest FIFA World Ranking, buoyed by their strong finish in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions, who gained one spot in the previous update, now occupy 73rd position globally following a stellar October international window. However, the Black Stars remain 14th in Africa

Ghana impressed with a commanding 5–0 win over Madagascar in Morocco, before sealing a narrow 1–0 victory against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, results that ensured they finished top of Group I and booked their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, set to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

While the Black Stars improved on the world stage, their continental standing remains unchanged as they sit 14th in Africa.

Head coach Otto Addo and his team will now turn their focus to two international friendly matches against Japan and South Korea, scheduled for November 14 and 18, respectively.