Otto Addo must lead Black Stars to 2026 World Cup - Yusif Chibsah dismisses calls for sack

Former Ghana international Yusif Chibsah has rejected calls to sack Otto Addo from his position as head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Addo, who came under intense scrutiny following Ghana’s early exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), successfully guided the national team to World Cup qualification.

The Black Stars topped their group with 25 points, sealing their campaign with a 1-0 win over Comoros.

Despite achieving seven wins in eight matches, some fans and pundits have questioned Addo’s leadership, with Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams describing him as a “lucky coach.”

Chibsah, who serves as Head of Player Relations at the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), defended Addo during an appearance on Asempa FM: “Otto Addo has delivered his primary objective by securing World Cup qualification, so why sack him?” Chibsah asked.

“Coaches are judged on performance and results. If Addo has achieved that, there’s no reason to remove him. Throughout the qualifiers, the team scored 22 goals, with Jordan Ayew contributing to 14 of them. That’s a strong performance for the squad.

“I believe he should be retained for continuity and lead the team to the World Cup. He has experience, will learn from past mistakes, and deserves our support because football is a collective effort,” he added.

Addo’s achievement makes him the first coach to guide Ghana to consecutive World Cup appearances. The Black Stars will discover their group-stage opponents on December 5.