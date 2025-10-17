ModernGhana logo
Fri, 17 Oct 2025 Football News

2025/26 GPL Matchday 6 preview: Berekum Chelsea host Hearts of Oak as GoldStars clash with Heart of Lions

The Matchday 6 games of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League get underway this weekend at the various stadia with an interesting games.

The games have been scheduled to kick off from Saturday, October 18, to Monday, October 21.

On Saturday, Premier League leaders Medeama SC at the TNA Park will host FC Samartex, while Dreams FC will tackle Nations FC at the Tuba Astro Turf.

Kick-off for the games are scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

On Sunday, Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will host Hearts of Oak, while Bechem United welcome Vision FC to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Elsewhere, Hohoe United will clash with Aduana FC at the Hohoe Sports Stadium, while Swedru All Blacks will take on Basake Holy Stars at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

At the DUN's Park on Monday, Bibiani GoldStars will host Heart of Lions, while Eleven Wonders will clash with Karela United at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

Kick-off for the games are scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

The game between Asante Kotoko and Young Apostles has been postponed due to Kotoko's involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Full Fixtures:

  • Medeama SC v FC Samartex
  • Dreams FC v Nations FC
  • Berekum Chelsea v Hearts of Oak
  • Bechem United v Vision FC
  • Hohoe United v Aduana FC
  • Swedru All Blacks v Basake Holy Stars
  • Bibiani GoldStars v Heart of Lions
  • Eleven Wonders v Karela United
  • Asante Kotoko v Young Apostles [POSTPONED]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

