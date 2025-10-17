ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PSG coach Enrique warns squad of tough test against high-flying Strasbourg

By Paul Myers - RFI
Sports News AFP - JOSEP LAGO
FRI, 17 OCT 2025
AFP - JOSEP LAGO

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique warned his players that they face a test of their mettle against Strasbourg as Ligue 1 resumes in France after the pause for international games.

"I think that they're one of the best teams in the league," said Enrique on the eve of friday night's clash at the Parc des Princes.

"They've got a lot of young players and a good manager, and they play some great football," Enrique added.

"It will be a difficult match, as is every game after an international break. We know how good they are so we'll need to be ready to face some real adversity.

"They've picked up some very good results and are physically strong, so this is a big test to come back to, but we'll be ready."

Pacesetters PSG went into the break forWorld Cup qualifiers with a one-point lead over Marseille, Strasbourg and Lyon.

"We've implemented this idea of dominating matches," Enrique explained. "But our opponents also know how to adapt, so we need to find the right solutions to keep improving."

Enrique is expected to welcome back some notable absentees. Skipper Marquinhos and striker Désiré Doué have recovered from the injuries that kept them out of the 1-1 draw at Lille just before the break.

Ousmane Dembélé, the winner of the 2025 Ballon d'Or, remains on the injured list though.

"I don't think that the hard part is over yet," said Enrique. "Because you never know what might happen but we're preparing properly in order to handle it in the best way possible. We hope that the number of injuries won't ever be this high again, but you can never know that."

PSG atomise Atalanta to launch defence of Champions League crown

Sequence of results

Strasbourg go to the Parc des Princes attempting to terminate a lurid sequence. They have never beaten PSG in Paris. Since their first encounter in 1975 in the top flight, they have lost 27 and drawn seven matches.

"I tell my players that they can win any match, regardless of the opponent," said Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior.

"If we don't believe in ourselves, we're bound to lose. So I want my team to believe in themselves. I know, and my players know, that Racing has never won in Paris.

"But I don't think they need any extra motivation for this match. The fact that we could be top of the table after eight games means absolutely nothing. What matters is our position after 34 games and the number of points we have at the end of the season.

"For me, the motivation is to play as well as possible, enjoy the experience, show who we are and try to win a match against what I consider to be the best team in the world."

On Saturday, Lyon play at Nice while Marseille entertain Le Havre andMonaco will run out for the first time under the aegis of Sébastien Pocognoli against Angers.

The 38-year-old Belgian was drafted in on a two-year deal following the dismissal of Adi Hütter who had been at the helm since July 2023.

Last season, Pocognoli led Royale Union Saint-Gilloise to their first Belgian top flight league title in 90 years. The side also claimed the Belgian Super Cup.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Ghana, Grenada deepen ties, chart new course for Africa-Caribbean cooperation Ghana, Grenada deepen ties, chart new course for Africa-Caribbean cooperation

3 minutes ago

World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Mr. Robert Taliercio O’Brien '24-Hour Economy, Big Push programme could more than triple per capita income by...

4 minutes ago

Executive Director of GNACOPS, Obenfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah 25,000 students placed in private SHSs under free SHS — GNACOPS

26 minutes ago

UN warns of deep flaws in Ghana’s food system, citing risks to livelihoods and public health UN warns of deep flaws in Ghana’s food system, citing risks to livelihoods and p...

27 minutes ago

Jirapa residents divided over life sentence for killer of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ owner Jirapa residents divided over life sentence for killer of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ owner

54 minutes ago

Attorney-General drops charges against third accused in Kwabena Adu-Boahene case Attorney-General drops charges against third accused in Kwabena Adu-Boahene case

54 minutes ago

NSA scandal: Assibey Antwi, Gifty Oware to face court today for causing financia...

1 hour ago

Second Deputy Governor of the BoG, Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu BoG, EOCO shut down 400 illegal online lenders in nationwide crack down

1 hour ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama Ghana on track to exit IMF programme in 2026 — BoG Governor Dr. Asiama

2 hours ago

Colonel Michael Randrianirina and the CAPSAT unit announced at the presidential palace Tuesday that they had assumed power. By Luis TATO (AFP/File) Army colonel set to be sworn in as Madagascar president

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line