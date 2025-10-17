ModernGhana logo
Dr Randy Abbey applauds Black Stars’ players commitment after World Cup qualification

FRI, 17 OCT 2025

Black Stars Management Committee chairman, Dr Randy Abbey, has commended the playing body of the national team for their dedication following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The senior national team sealed their spot in the global tournament with a 1-0 victory over Comoros in the final group match at the Accra Sports Stadium. Mohammed Kudus’ second-half strike proved decisive, earning Ghana their fifth World Cup appearance.

Addressing concerns over the commitment levels of some players, Dr Abbey emphasized that the team’s effort and dedication remain unquestionable.

He highlighted that differences in performances between club and national team football are often tactical rather than a lack of commitment.

"Every player has been eager to deliver. No player decided not to give us a bad performance. The performance at the club level is not the same as the national team," he told Asempa FM.

"The game plan and tactics are always different from the national team. At the club side, they train more and play more together than the national team.

"We shouldn't criticise that, but we can criticise the performance and not the commitment of the players because they were committed and ready to deliver," he added.

Ghana is set to learn their group opponents for the 2026 World Cup on December 5.

