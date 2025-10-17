Black Stars Chairman Randy Abbey calls for consideration of flying fans to 2026 World Cup

Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars, Dr. Randy Abbey, has emphasized the importance of considering the transportation of fans to support Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Dzamefe Commission of Inquiry recommended that the government should not use state funds to fly fans to major tournaments to support national teams.

However, Dr. Abbey, speaking on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports Show, insisted that the idea of flying supporters cannot be dismissed.

He noted that past mistakes must be addressed, underscoring the crucial role fan support plays in the team’s success.

"Taking or flying fans to the World Cup is something that cannot be denied, but I think it is about how it is done. During the qualifiers, the fans travelled to support the team during away games.

"At the World Cup, every country that has qualified and those countries that have not qualified will even show up to show their support.

"When you talk about that, what comes to mind is the Dzamefe Commission, but beyond that, we have to look at the mistakes and the recommendations. But as for the supporters going to support the team, nobody can discount that, but we should look at how it will be done properly," he added.

Ghana, making their fifth World Cup appearance in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will learn their group opponents on December 5.