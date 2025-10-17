ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Baba Yara Stadium will soon meet FIFA and CAF standards - Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Football News Baba Yara Stadium will soon meet FIFA and CAF standards - Sports Minister Kofi Adams
FRI, 17 OCT 2025

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed confidence that the Baba Yara Stadium will soon meet FIFA and CAF standards for hosting international matches.

The stadium is currently undergoing extensive renovations after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) deemed it unfit for FIFA and continental competitions. This ruling has forced Asante Kotoko to play their CAF Confederation Cup fixtures in Accra.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Adams hinted that the facility will soon receive the green light to host international games.

"FIFA is concerned about the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, but massive improvements are currently underway. I believe the pitch will be approved after CAF conducts its inspection," he assured.

"We have been given some areas to fix before we get the place approved, and I know that we will surely do that."

Currently, the Accra Sports Stadium remains the only venue in Ghana cleared to host FIFA- and CAF-sanctioned matches.

After facing Kwara United in Accra during the first round of the preliminary stage, Asante Kotoko will now take on Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the second round of the preliminary phase on Sunday, October 19.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Member of the NPP Legal Directorate, Ishaq Ibrahim Ablakwa has been dishonest; he used US deportees as bargaining chips — Ishaq Ibr...

8 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘Institutionalize credibility if you aspire to succeed’ — Prof Azar to newly for...

8 hours ago

‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapong over ‘I won’t accept defeat’ remark ‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapo...

9 hours ago

Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku 

9 hours ago

AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market

9 hours ago

Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS

9 hours ago

Asiedu Nketiareceives rousing welcome in Ketu North Asiedu Nketia receives rousing welcome in Ketu North

9 hours ago

President Mahama grabs additional 200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, National Theatre President Mahama grabs additional ¥200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, Na...

9 hours ago

Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway

9 hours ago

Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28 Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line