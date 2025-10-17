Baba Yara Stadium will soon meet FIFA and CAF standards - Sports Minister Kofi Adams

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed confidence that the Baba Yara Stadium will soon meet FIFA and CAF standards for hosting international matches.

The stadium is currently undergoing extensive renovations after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) deemed it unfit for FIFA and continental competitions. This ruling has forced Asante Kotoko to play their CAF Confederation Cup fixtures in Accra.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Adams hinted that the facility will soon receive the green light to host international games.

"FIFA is concerned about the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, but massive improvements are currently underway. I believe the pitch will be approved after CAF conducts its inspection," he assured.

"We have been given some areas to fix before we get the place approved, and I know that we will surely do that."

Currently, the Accra Sports Stadium remains the only venue in Ghana cleared to host FIFA- and CAF-sanctioned matches.

After facing Kwara United in Accra during the first round of the preliminary stage, Asante Kotoko will now take on Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the second round of the preliminary phase on Sunday, October 19.