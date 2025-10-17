2025/26 GPL: We are determined to make our fans happy, says Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbesi

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbesi has declared that the team is fully committed to making the club’s supporters proud.

Agbesi, who recently joined the Phobian Club from Dreams FC, has impressed during the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

In an interview, the promising shot-stopper emphasized the squad’s determination and focus.

“We are determined to give our fans a reason to smile,” Agbesi said. “The supporters have been incredible, and we owe them a good performance. Everyone in camp is focused and ready to deliver.”

After five matches, Hearts of Oak remain unbeaten, sitting fifth on the table with nine points.

Following consecutive draws against Bechem United and Heart of Lions, Didi Dramani’s side will aim to return to winning ways when they travel to face Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, October 19, at Golden City Park. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.