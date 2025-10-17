ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025/26 GPL: We are determined to make our fans happy, says Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbesi

Football News 2025/26 GPL: We are determined to make our fans happy, says Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbesi
FRI, 17 OCT 2025

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbesi has declared that the team is fully committed to making the club’s supporters proud.

Agbesi, who recently joined the Phobian Club from Dreams FC, has impressed during the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

In an interview, the promising shot-stopper emphasized the squad’s determination and focus.

“We are determined to give our fans a reason to smile,” Agbesi said. “The supporters have been incredible, and we owe them a good performance. Everyone in camp is focused and ready to deliver.”

After five matches, Hearts of Oak remain unbeaten, sitting fifth on the table with nine points.

Following consecutive draws against Bechem United and Heart of Lions, Didi Dramani’s side will aim to return to winning ways when they travel to face Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, October 19, at Golden City Park. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Member of the NPP Legal Directorate, Ishaq Ibrahim Ablakwa has been dishonest; he used US deportees as bargaining chips — Ishaq Ibr...

8 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘Institutionalize credibility if you aspire to succeed’ — Prof Azar to newly for...

8 hours ago

‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapong over ‘I won’t accept defeat’ remark ‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapo...

9 hours ago

Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku 

9 hours ago

AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market

9 hours ago

Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS

9 hours ago

Asiedu Nketiareceives rousing welcome in Ketu North Asiedu Nketia receives rousing welcome in Ketu North

9 hours ago

President Mahama grabs additional 200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, National Theatre President Mahama grabs additional ¥200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, Na...

9 hours ago

Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway

9 hours ago

Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28 Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line