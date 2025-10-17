I learn from 'classy and humble' Kwesi Appiah - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has expressed high regard for seasoned Ghanaian tactician James Kwesi Appiah, describing the former Black Stars coach as a person he admires both professionally and personally.

In an interview with Kafui Dey, Addo recalled how Appiah offered words of encouragement following Ghana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying defeat to Sudan.

“He is really a calm guy, a guy with class. Even when they won against us, he was down to earth, gave me some good words," the 49-year-old said.

"I really like him as a person and also as a coach. These are guys I like to learn from,” Otto Addo said.

Addo emphasised the strong relationship he shares with Appiah and noted that he continues to draw lessons from his predecessor’s experience.

Meanwhile, the former Borussia Dortmund coach has guided Ghana to a back-to-back World Cup qualification.

At the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday, a 1-0 victory over Comoros secured qualification for the Black Stars.

With seven months remaining before the tournament, Addo now turns his focus to preparing a squad capable of competing against 47 other nations on football’s biggest stage.

Ghana will discover their group opponents on December 5.