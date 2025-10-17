Ibrahim Sannie Daara defends Otto Addo amid criticism over AFCON qualification setback

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara has come to the defence of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, arguing that the 49 year old was unfairly criticised following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Borussia Dortmund talent coach faced intense scrutiny after the Black Stars missed the continental tournament for the first time in 21 years.

Fans and pundits questioned his tactical decisions, while Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams labelled him “lucky” during the World Cup qualifiers.

Despite the criticism, Addo led Ghana to an impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, winning seven of the eight matches under his guidance.

"Throughout our qualifying history in Ghana's World Cup campaigns, we've not had such an impressive outing," Daara told Joy Sports.

"All credit to everyone involved, particularly the coach [Otto Addo], who has, in my opinion, been unfairly targeted.

"The level of scrutiny - even to the point where a reporter can confront him and say, ˜Look, you are not qualified to coach our country; you should leave’ - was difficult. And for him to have turned it around, massive congratulations to him," he added.

Otto Addo is expected to lead the to the Mundial which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.