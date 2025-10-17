ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 17 Oct 2025 Women Football

2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Helen Alormenu and Sharon Simpson earn debut call-ups as Kim Lars Björkegren announces squad for Egypt games

2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Helen Alormenu and Sharon Simpson earn debut call-ups as Kim Lars Bjrkegren announces squad for Egypt games

Ghana’s Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, has named a 24-player squad for the upcoming 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers against Egypt.

The list is anchored by goalkeepers Cynthia Fiindib Konlan and Afi Amenyaku, while the defensive line boasts seasoned campaigners, including captain Portia Boakye, Comfort Yeboah, and Susan Ama Duah.

In midfield, the team will lean on the creativity and stability of Grace Asantewaa, Jennifer Cudjoe, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Evelyn Badu, and Stella Nyamekye.

The squad also welcomes the youthful energy of former Black Princesses stars Helen Alormenu and Sharon Simpson, both making their first call-ups to the senior team.

Up front, Ghana will rely on the attacking experience of Alice Kusi, Doris Boaduwaa, Princella Adubea, and Mary Amponsah to spearhead their offensive efforts.

Coach Björkegren’s selection also includes key contributors such as Ernestina Abambila, Josephine Bonsu, Nina Norshie, Anasthesia Achiaa, and Louisa Aniwaa, all of whom have played pivotal roles in the Black Queens’ recent resurgence.

  • Squad below:

1017202525419-swnaqedp5k-whatsapp-image-2025-10-16-at-34031-pm.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

7 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Member of the NPP Legal Directorate, Ishaq Ibrahim Ablakwa has been dishonest; he used US deportees as bargaining chips — Ishaq Ibr...

7 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘Institutionalize credibility if you aspire to succeed’ — Prof Azar to newly for...

7 hours ago

‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapong over ‘I won’t accept defeat’ remark ‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapo...

8 hours ago

Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku 

8 hours ago

AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market

8 hours ago

Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS

8 hours ago

Asiedu Nketiareceives rousing welcome in Ketu North Asiedu Nketia receives rousing welcome in Ketu North

8 hours ago

President Mahama grabs additional 200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, National Theatre President Mahama grabs additional ¥200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, Na...

8 hours ago

Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway

8 hours ago

Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28 Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line