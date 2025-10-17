2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Helen Alormenu and Sharon Simpson earn debut call-ups as Kim Lars Björkegren announces squad for Egypt games

Ghana’s Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, has named a 24-player squad for the upcoming 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers against Egypt.

The list is anchored by goalkeepers Cynthia Fiindib Konlan and Afi Amenyaku, while the defensive line boasts seasoned campaigners, including captain Portia Boakye, Comfort Yeboah, and Susan Ama Duah.

In midfield, the team will lean on the creativity and stability of Grace Asantewaa, Jennifer Cudjoe, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Evelyn Badu, and Stella Nyamekye.

The squad also welcomes the youthful energy of former Black Princesses stars Helen Alormenu and Sharon Simpson, both making their first call-ups to the senior team.

Up front, Ghana will rely on the attacking experience of Alice Kusi, Doris Boaduwaa, Princella Adubea, and Mary Amponsah to spearhead their offensive efforts.

Coach Björkegren’s selection also includes key contributors such as Ernestina Abambila, Josephine Bonsu, Nina Norshie, Anasthesia Achiaa, and Louisa Aniwaa, all of whom have played pivotal roles in the Black Queens’ recent resurgence.