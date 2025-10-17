Epic Weekend of Football Awaits: Premier League, La Liga & Serie A Deliver Blockbuster Action on SuperSport

From Friday 17 to Monday 20 October, SuperSport on DStv and GOtv brings you a football feast featuring the very best from England, Spain and Italy. With title races heating up and rivalries reigniting, this weekend promises thrills, tension and unforgettable moments across the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Whether you're drawn to the tactical battles of Serie A, the fiery derbies of La Liga, or the high-octane drama of the Premier League, this is a weekend where every match matters.

In La Liga, the Catalan derby Barcelona v Girona looms as a must-watch: Barcelona arrive in commanding form, while Girona have struggled for consistency this season. The home side will push to dominate possession and break through Girona’s defence, which has shown cracks in recent matches. Girona, meanwhile, must rely on compact defending and quick counters to stay in the fight. It’s difficult to see them keeping Barça at bay over 90 minutes, but derbies always carry the risk of surprises.

In Atlético Madrid v Osasuna, Atlético will aim to leverage their home advantage and pressure Osasuna high. Osasuna are durable and capable on the break, but Atlético’s intensity and control in midfield should tilt the balance. This is the sort of match where a single moment—set piece, counter, turnover—could decide the outcome.

Over in the Madrid suburbs, Getafe v Real Madrid presents a different challenge: Real will expect to dictate play and carry the attacking burden, but Getafe can make life difficult in transition. Real’s superior quality and depth give them the edge, but the underdog defence will hope to frustrate and exploit occasional gaps.

Turning to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest v Chelsea offers intrigue. Forest tend to bring energy and industrial pressing at home, while Chelsea will lean on their technical ability to manage the game. If Chelsea control the midfield and avoid quick counters, they should prevail. But Forest’s tempo could unsettle them, and home support might amplify every mistake.

In Manchester City v Everton, the Citizens will want to dominate possession and suffocate Everton’s attempts to break forward. Everton tend to sit deep and hope to catch City on transitional moments, but the risk is that City’s relentless pressure and quality in the final third will gradually overwhelm them.

Liverpool v Manchester United is always a temptation for drama and narrative. Neither side can afford a misstep. Liverpool will try to impose tempo and press, United to remain defensively solid and strike decisively. The stakes are high—not just for three points, but for pride and confidence.

In Serie A, Roma v Inter stands as a heavyweight clash. Roma have shown resilience and desire in their league run, while Inter bring class, balance and tactical nous. Expect a tactical battle with periods of control shifting between them. Roma will push to unsettle Inter’s rhythm, while Inter may look to exploit space via clever combinations and movement.

Atalanta v Lazio often delivers open football. Both teams tend to play with ambition and attacking intent. You can expect waves of attacks, transitions and moments of creativity turning the tide. It might be a match that’s decided on sharpness and composure rather than brute force.

Finally, AC Milan v Fiorentina is a test of Milan’s consistency against a Fiorentina outfit that can spring surprises. Milan will trust their depth and control, but Fiorentina can be dangerous when pushing forward and catching opponents off guard. Milan may aim to control tempo and exploit set pieces, but a sloppy spell could allow Fiorentina in.

Taken together, these fixtures offer contrasting styles, possession dominance, high press, transitional counterattack, tactical patience and many matches might hinge on fine margins. Whether it’s derby passion in Catalonia, rivalry firepower in Manchester, or strategic chess in Rome and Milan, the weekend promises drama, tension and decisive moments.

La Liga, Matchday 9

Friday 17 October



·21:00: Real Oviedo v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 18 October



·14:00: Sevilla v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·16:15: Barcelona v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·18:30: Villarreal v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·21:00: Atletico Madrid v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 19 October



·14:00: Elche v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·16:15: Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·18:30: Levante v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·21:00: Getafe v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 20 October



·21:00: Alaves v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Premier League, Matchday 8

Saturday 18 October



·13:30: Nottingham Forest v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

·16:00: Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 1

·16:00: Burnley v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Action

·16:00: Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport OTT3

·16:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

·16:00: Manchester City v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

·18:30: Fulham v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

·Sunday 19 October

·15:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

·17:30: Liverpool v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Serie A, Matchday 7

Saturday 18 October



·15:00: Lecce v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·15:00: Pisa v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Events

·18:00: Torino v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·20:45: Roma v Inter Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·Sunday 19 October

·12:30: Como v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·15:00: Cagliari v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·15:00: Genoa v Parma – LIVE on SuperSport Events

·18:00: Atalanta v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·20:45: AC Milan v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 20 October

