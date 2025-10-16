ModernGhana logo
MTN Ghana congratulates Black Stars on World Cup Qualification

  Thu, 16 Oct 2025
MTN Ghana has congratulated the senior national football team, the Black Stars, for their qualification to the FIFA World Cup, describing the achievement as a true reflection of Ghana’s indomitable spirit, hard work, and unity of purpose.

According to MTN, the determination and resilience exhibited by the team throughout the qualifiers embody the company’s own “can-do” spirit — a belief that with focus and teamwork, success is always within reach.

The telecommunications leader, which took up the mantle as the main sponsor of the Black Stars even before the qualification campaign, has been instrumental in supporting the team’s journey to the global stage. Through financial support, logistical backing, and motivational initiatives, MTN has played a vital role in creating an environment that has enabled the team to perform with confidence and pride.

Beyond the Black Stars, MTN’s sponsorship extends across all the national football teams — both male and female — reinforcing its deep-seated commitment to the holistic growth and development of Ghana football. This sustained support has helped improve team welfare, strengthen structures, and promote competitiveness at all levels.

One of the most enduring symbols of MTN’s dedication to the local game is the MTN FA Cup, Ghana’s most prestigious knockout football competition. For more than a decade, the tournament has not only reignited enthusiasm for domestic football but has also served as a platform for nurturing young talent, discovering new stars, and uniting football fans across the country. Its continued success stands as a testament to MTN’s unwavering faith in Ghanaian football.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has on numerous occasions lauded MTN’s long-term investment and partnership, describing it as a cornerstone of football’s revival and sustainability in the country. Analysts also credit MTN’s support for injecting professionalism, stability, and renewed energy into both club and national football.

As the Black Stars prepare for the world stage, MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its continuous commitment to supporting Ghana football at every level. The company emphasized that its vision goes beyond sponsorship — it seeks to help position Ghana football on the highest pedestal internationally, inspiring the next generation of players and fans.

Indeed, from the MTN FA Cup to the Black Stars’ World Cup journey, MTN’s golden touch continues to connect passion with purpose — proving once again that “together, we can achieve greatness.”

