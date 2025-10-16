ModernGhana logo
MTN's $2million fires up Black Stars' World Cup Campaign — Kurt Okraku

  Thu, 16 Oct 2025
GFA President, Kurt Okraku
THU, 16 OCT 2025
GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has hailed MTN for its timely $2 million sponsorship package that is powering Ghana’s national football teams, particularly the Black Stars, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The deal, announced earlier this year, covers the Black Stars, Black Queens, Black Satellites, and Black Starlets. According to Okraku, the financial backing has given the senior national team fresh motivation and belief as they push to secure a spot at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

“The motivation that comes with MTN’s support cannot be underestimated. It has boosted the morale of our players and given them the confidence to push harder as we seek another World Cup qualification,” Okraku said.

He emphasized that modern football has become an expensive venture, requiring not just assistance from FIFA and government, but also strong corporate backing. MTN’s intervention, he noted, demonstrates true corporate leadership and a commitment to developing Ghana football at all levels.

“Beyond the Black Stars, MTN’s sponsorship is helping the Black Queens, Satellites, and Starlets. This holistic investment is building the future of Ghana football,” he added.

Okraku also acknowledged other sponsors including KGL Foundation, Lele Rice, 5 Star, and Goil, but reserved special praise for MTN, describing the partnership as a “game-changer.”

He further thanked Ghanaians for their massive support in recent matches, particularly the win over Mali, urging fans to keep rallying behind the team as they target qualification.

Ghana has appeared in four FIFA World Cups since 2006, famously reaching the quarterfinals in 2010. With MTN’s support, Okraku believes the Black Stars are well positioned not only to qualify for the 2026 edition but to make a bigger impact on the global stage.

