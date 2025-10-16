Open Letter To Kurt Okraku, GFA President

It is emerging that since the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup a couple of days ago stories have started popping up about the sudden expression of interest by some foreign-based Ghanaian players, in joining the team for the Mundial which is scheduled to be co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Ordinarily, this would have been a welcome development because it would inject a healthy competition among the players to catch the eye of the coach and the technical team for a solid team for the tournament. No Ghanaian fan or supporter would kick against a winsome team. In fact, it would be a great sense of pride for us as a nation for our national football team to advance to the semifinals and to even clinch eventual trophy which is unprecedented as far as African teams’ participation in the World Cup is concerned.

That notwithstanding, I think the GFA (including the technical team) owes Ghanaians an onerous duty to be circumspect in embracing the latter-day saints who rejected numerous calls to join the Black Stars in the past but suddenly take a U-turn immediately they realize that the national team has become attractive.

Most of these “marriage of convenience “players have flopped in their respective leagues and have dipped in form so badly that they want to use the Black Stars to relaunch their sagging careers.

Let’s ask ourselves if they would have made themselves available now,had they succeeded in their quest to join their respective foreign national teams.

Who should do the “dirty work “of playing for the team to qualify for the World Cup for these players of convenience to now see that the national team exists? No more monkey dey work, baboon dey chop in the National Team.

The GFA should consider the pros and cons of including such players in the national team; the possibility of player apathy among the existing team members, the likelihood of some of the players undermining other players to get a chance to play, hatred for the new players, etc.

In a nutshell, my utmost concern is not the inclusion of the latter-day saints in the squad but rather the possibility of making the old players who may be affected by the new additions create a serious problem for the entire squad and striking down teamwork and team spirit. If it becomes necessary to add one or two players, that should be managed very effectively to get a united team.

Besides, we need to be cautious about the inclusion of players who have lost their form and would want to use this opportunity to resuscitate their dying football careers.

This is my little pence of advice from the desk of a patriotic Ghanaian.

(The writer is a private legal practitioner)