I don’t understand why Benjamin Asare is getting criticized - Otto Addo

THU, 16 OCT 2025

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has brushed off criticism surrounding Benjamin Asare’s selection for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, insisting the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper earned his place through hard work and consistent performances.

Asare has been a revelation since making his debut in March 2025, recording five clean sheets in six matches during the World Cup qualifiers.

His form has impressed both Addo and technical advisor Winfried Schaefer, who maintain that his inclusion is purely merit-based.

Despite his strong showing, some critics have questioned whether Asare has been sufficiently tested, arguing that the quality of opposition in the qualifiers was not comparable to what Ghana will face at the World Cup.

Others have cited moments of uncertainty, particularly in the match against Nigeria, as signs of inexperience.

Addo, however, dismissed such concerns as unfounded.

“He trained well. He had an extremely good week when he came in, and I said it was enough to give him a chance. When we gave him a chance, he proved it,” the coach told Joy Sports.

“It’s normal that players will be criticised, but I don’t understand this discussion, especially after we qualified.”

