Qualifying for 2026 World Cup was the least we could do after AFCON failure - Dr Randy Abbey

Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Dr Randy Abbey, has expressed deep disappointment over Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but says the team’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has helped soften the blow.

For the first time in more than two decades, the Black Stars missed out on Africa’s premier football tournament after finishing bottom of their qualifying group with only three points from six matches.

However, the team redeemed themselves in the World Cup qualifiers, topping Group I with 25 points to secure a place at next summer’s global showpiece.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Dr Abbey described the AFCON exit as a major setback that deeply disappointed Ghanaians.

"The team had disappointed Ghanaians by not qualifying for the AFCON," he said.

"You can't cry over spilt milk; you can't reverse it; you cannot change it.

"But fortunately, [there was] another major engagement, and if for nothing at all, the disappointment [of not qualifying for AFCON], the least you can do is to at least qualify for the World Cup," he added.

The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held on December 5 in Washington, where Ghana will find out their group-stage opponents.