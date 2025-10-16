ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup: Dr Randy Abbey outlines Ghana’s preparatory plans ahead of tournament

THU, 16 OCT 2025

Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Dr Randy Abbey, has revealed that Ghana will utilise upcoming FIFA international windows to organise a series of friendly matches as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars secured qualification to next year’s tournament after a narrow 1-0 victory over Comoros in their final group game.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Dr Abbey said the team is determined to make the most of the available periods to ensure optimal readiness for the Mundial, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"The first assignment, we have been discussing our absence from AFCON because it would have been a good test for the team, but we will have to take a good advantage of the FIFA international windows well and have some friendly games."

He disclosed that Ghana will face Japan and South Korea in November, with additional plans under consideration for December and the months leading up to the World Cup.

"In November, we will play against Japan and South Korea. In December, there is no window, but we are thinking about what we can do with that and also think about what we could do for the rest of the months before the World Cup starts," he said.

"We will use the rest of the month to also make the arrangements to get the players who want to switch nationality, so that is the plan moving forward. We want to have more games before the World Cup," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars will take on Japan in the 2025 Kirin Cup Challenge on November 14 before taking on South Korea on November 18 in an international friendly games.

The Black Stars will discover their group-stage opponents for the 2026 World Cup on December 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

