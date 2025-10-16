Dr. Randy Abbey affirms Otto Addo’s position as Black Stars head coach amid calls for dismissal

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr Randy Abbey, has reaffirmed that Otto Addo remains the head coach of Ghana’s senior national team, despite mounting calls for his dismissal.

The 49-year-old tactician came under intense scrutiny after failing to guide the Black Stars to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the first time in over two decades that Ghana has missed out on the continental tournament.

However, Addo redeemed himself by steering Ghana to a fifth FIFA World Cup qualification. The Black Stars clinched the top spot in Group I with 25 points after a narrow 1-0 victory over Comoros, securing their ticket to the global showpiece to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Despite this achievement, public pressure has continued to mount for his removal, with even the Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, reportedly expressing reservations about Addo’s leadership ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Responding to the growing debate, Dr Abbey insisted that the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach remains firmly in charge.

"From the time we came in, look at the statistics," Dr Abbey told Asempa FM.

"Otto Addo is the head coach of the Black Stars, and that has not changed. I don't have any issues with the ongoing discussions.

"He has a contract, and his contract has not ended. His employers have not said they are done with him. He has qualified for the World Cup, and he must be celebrated for that, but every Ghanaian deserves to have an opinion, and Otto Addo remains the Black Stars coach."

When asked whether the technical team had any weaknesses, Dr Abbey replied, "Except God, everyone has weaknesses."

Otto Addo has now made history as the first coach to guide Ghana to back-to-back World Cup qualifications. The Black Stars will learn their group-stage opponents for the 2026 World Cup on December 5.