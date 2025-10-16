Ghana to clash with South Korea in a friendly on November 18

Ghana will take on South Korea in a pre-World Cup friendly in November. Ghana will face South Korea on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, in readiness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are hoping to make a strong impression at the World Cup after securing qualification on Sunday, following a 1-0 win over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This match forms part of a strategic plan to give the team top-level opposition as they prepare for the tournament in June next year.

Ghana secured a dramatic 3-2 victory the last time the two sides met at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with a brace from Mohammed Kudus and a goal from Mohammed Salisu putting the Stars ahead of their Asian rival.

The Asian tour is meant to prepare the team and keep them competitive ahead of the World Cup.