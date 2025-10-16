ModernGhana logo
Ghana to clash with South Korea in a friendly on November 18

By GFA Communications
Ghana to clash with South Korea in a friendly on November 18
THU, 16 OCT 2025

Ghana will take on South Korea in a pre-World Cup friendly in November. Ghana will face South Korea on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, in readiness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are hoping to make a strong impression at the World Cup after securing qualification on Sunday, following a 1-0 win over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This match forms part of a strategic plan to give the team top-level opposition as they prepare for the tournament in June next year.

Ghana secured a dramatic 3-2 victory the last time the two sides met at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with a brace from Mohammed Kudus and a goal from Mohammed Salisu putting the Stars ahead of their Asian rival.

The Asian tour is meant to prepare the team and keep them competitive ahead of the World Cup.

10162025111805-l5hsk8v331-whatsapp-image-2025-10-16-at-85010-am.jpeg

