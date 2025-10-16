2025 Kirin Challenge Cup: Ghana to face Japan on November 14

Ghana will face Japan in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup, a test match that will serve as crucial preparation for both teams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Having already secured qualification for the tournament, both countries will use this opportunity to polish their strategies.

Japan booked their spot in the World Cup in March with a 2-0 win over Bahrain, while beating Comoros 1-0 in Accra on Sunday to confirm their place at the competition.

Coach Otto Addo's team will look to assess players and make necessary adjustments ahead of our fifth appearance in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America.

The match will provide a valuable chance for the Black Stars to test themselves against teams they might face at the World Cup.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at Toyota Stadium in Aichi, Japan, on Friday, November 14, 2025.