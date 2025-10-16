We were committed and dedicated - Dr Randy Abbey lauds Black Stars Management Committee member after World Cup qualification

Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Dr Randy Abbey, has commended members of his committee for their unwavering commitment and teamwork following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After the national team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dissolved the previous committee chaired by Mark Addo.

A new management body was subsequently formed, comprising Dr Abbey as Chairman, Stephen Appiah as Vice Chairman, and Samuel Aboabire, Moses Armah Parker, and Dr Richard Nsenkyire as members.

Reflecting on the team’s successful qualification, Ghana’s fifth appearance at the global showpiece, Dr Abbey lauded the dedication and sacrifices made by his colleagues.

"I am impressed with the working relationship with my members. Everybody wants to bring something on board," he told Asempa FM.

"It was stressful, but we stayed together as a team and everybody put everything on board.

"We all have our respective works, but we all sacrificed to ensure the Black Stars qualify for the 2026 World Cup," he added.

The Black Stars will discover their group-stage opponents for the tournament, set to be staged across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, on December 5.