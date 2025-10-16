Black Stars: We were determined to change of the fortunes of the team - Dr Randy Abbey after World Cup qualification

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr. Randy Abbey, says his team was unwavering in its determination to revive the fortunes of Ghana’s senior national team following their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars suffered a historic setback after missing out on the continental tournament for the first time in over two decades, finishing bottom of their qualifying group with just three points from six matches and failing to record a single victory.

In response to the disappointing campaign, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dissolved the then Management Committee, which was chaired by GFA Vice President Mark Addo. A new committee was subsequently constituted, led by Dr. Randy Abbey as Chairman, with former national team captain Stephen Appiah as Vice Chairman. Other members included Moses Armah, Samuel Aboabire, and Dr. Richard Nsenkyire.

Under the new leadership, the Black Stars staged an impressive recovery, booking their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Dr. Abbey recalled the challenging circumstances under which the new committee took charge but said the group remained confident in their ability to deliver results.

"It was a difficult time when we accepted to work as the Black Stars Management Committee, especially having failed to qualify for the AFCON, but we knew that we could turn it around once we got the support from the President [John Mahama and the Sports Minister, Kofi Adams.

He credited the team’s revival to bold decisions made regarding the technical setup.

"We tweaked the technical team; we were confident that it would work for us with the resources and expertise around. Failing to qualify for the AFCON was a big blow, and we could not underestimate it. With the World Cup coming up next, there was no way we were going to miss out on the World Cup, even though our performance at the AFCON had not been great, but there was no way we were going to miss out," he added.

The Black Stars will discover their group-stage opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on December 5.