Morocco defeat France on penalties to reach U-20 World Cup final

By Africa Top Sports
THU, 16 OCT 2025

The Moroccan national under-20 team has etched its name in the history books, reaching the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the first time ever, a monumental achievement for the North African nation.

The young Atlas Lions booked their spot in the grand finale after a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout victory over France at the “Elias Figueroa Brander” Stadium in Valparaíso, Chile.

In a fiercely contested semi-final, both sides showed determination and flair. Morocco struck first through Youssef Anwar, whose composed finish gave the team belief.

France hit back in the second half, leveling the score and setting up a tense battle that carried all the way to penalties.

When the moment of truth arrived, substitute goalkeeper Abdelhakim El Mesbahi emerged as Morocco’s hero.

His incredible save from France’s final spot-kick sealed a historic qualification and sparked scenes of jubilation among players and fans alike.

For the first time ever, Morocco’s U20s will contest the final of the World Cup, a dream realized through courage, teamwork, and unwavering national pride.

They will face Argentina who overcame Colombia in the other semifinal.

