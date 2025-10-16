ModernGhana logo
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca handed one-match touchline ban and fine for Liverpool celebrations

By BBC
THU, 16 OCT 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Enzo Maresca left Leicester City to become the Chelsea head coach in June 2024

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been given a one-match touchline ban after being sent off in the last-gasp win against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Italian was shown a second yellow card of the game by referee Anthony Taylor for leaving the technical area to celebrate with his players following Estevao Willian's 95th-minute winner against the reigning champions this month.

"It was alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour during the fixture, which led to his dismissal around the 96th minute," the Football Association said.

The FA said Maresca admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty.

Maresca, who was shown a yellow card for dissent earlier in the game at Stamford Bridge, has also been fined £8,000.

It means he will not be in the Chelsea dugout when the Blues travel to the City Ground to face Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with assistant coach Willy Caballero expected to deputise for the former Leicester City boss.

This will be Maresca's second touchline ban since becoming a Premier League manager in June 2024.

The 45-year-old served his first suspension in April 2025 after picking up a third yellow card of the season while celebrating Pedro Neto's 93rd-minute winner at Fulham.

