2026 World Cup: We have to look at quality players - Otto Addo on Black Stars player selection

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has emphasized that selection into the Black Stars will continue to be based strictly on merit and individual performance.

Ghana sealed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a narrow 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, in their final qualifying match.

In the aftermath of their qualification, conversations have intensified over the potential inclusion of foreign-born players who are eligible to represent Ghana, as well as the role of locally based talents in the team.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Addo made it clear that nationality or background should not influence selection, insisting that only those who prove their worth on the pitch will earn a place in his squad.

“I don’t think we should look at who is local and who is not,” he said.

“We have to look at performance. We have to look at the best players. The higher the quality of the group, the higher the players push each other," Addo added.

The Black Stars, set to make their fifth appearance at the global showpiece, will learn their group-stage opponents when the draw for the 2026 World Cup is held on December 5.